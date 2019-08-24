Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.10 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.