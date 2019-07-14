Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Hexavest Trimmed Its Holding by $25.29 Million; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Has Lifted by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 131,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,660 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.58 million, down from 392,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53 million shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,049 were reported by Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 2,772 are owned by Summit Asset Mngmt. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 136,954 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 204,866 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 7,680 shares. Bbva Compass Bank stated it has 16,589 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Lc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,174 are owned by Stewart Patten Company Ltd. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has 0.23% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tower Research (Trc) has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 189,000 shares. Proshare Advsr accumulated 0.07% or 60,968 shares. 19,700 are held by Catalyst Capital Advisors Lc. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.08% or 135,084 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Util (NYSE:ABX) by 258,809 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $21.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Util (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Incco L (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regulators OK $1.3B FPL settlement on Irma costs – South Florida Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott launches rapid point-of-care diabetes diagnosis test – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott: Long-Term Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Most Favored Nation Protection For Abbott Laboratories – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts bullish on Boston Scientific’s plans for 75 new products by 2022 – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Group Inc has 8,736 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 740 shares. Bruce invested in 4.48% or 286,715 shares. 1.44M were reported by Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 9,062 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 31,661 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 68,347 shares. Westfield Cap Com Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,625 shares. Cap International Ca has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 71,819 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 13,862 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 58,283 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 34,538 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Incorporated has 2,698 shares. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan & Company has invested 1.98% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).