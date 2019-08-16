Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Baupost Group Has Lowered Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $9.08 Million; Stock Rose

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91M, down from 14.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 2.57M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video)

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 5,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 293,989 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.83M, down from 299,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $216.87. About 1.34M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29 million shares to 29.29 million shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 125,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.17M for 7.45 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.53 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.