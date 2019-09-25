Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Stake by $387,600 as Stock Value Rose; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $98.35 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 99.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 717,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,338 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, down from 724,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.68. About 3.31M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, up from 74,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 2.10M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Incorporated has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oakwood Mgmt Limited Ca stated it has 24,675 shares. Beese Fulmer Management has 18,865 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 387,050 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.59% stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 2,567 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd has 0.89% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,477 shares. 69,945 are held by Bokf Na. The Maryland-based Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fund Management Sa holds 14,035 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Albion Financial Gp Ut holds 0.31% or 17,181 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested 0.34% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Natl Comm owns 61,698 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.34% or 690,399 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.12 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 481,896 shares to 508,000 shares, valued at $29.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).