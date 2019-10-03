Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder First Financial Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; Caxton Has Decreased Mei Pharma (MEIP) Position by $2.72 Million; Market Value Declined

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 50.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 2,880 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $590,000, down from 5,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $229.69. About 801,433 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.81M market cap company. The stock increased 5.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 257,989 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 230,017 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.08% or 3,142 shares. 1.70 million are held by Parametric Port Associates Limited Co. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. M&T Bancshares reported 0.4% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 499,857 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 311 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Ma reported 1.37 million shares. Fragasso Grp Inc stated it has 0.63% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The New York-based Gm Advisory Gp has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Amer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.6% or 4,268 shares. Bb&T holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 24,171 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.22 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

