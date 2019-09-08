Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Farmers Trust Co Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Interocean Capital Raised Position by $2.03 Million as Shares Rose

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 14,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 3,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 31,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, down from 36,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,343 shares to 621,793 shares, valued at $31.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares British by 7,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,866 shares, and cut its stake in Bayer Ag F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,169 shares to 15,180 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 25.13 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.