Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Ecofin LTD Lifted Its Stake; Hillman Co Has Raised Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $222.65. About 1.23M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1760.91. About 2.58 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) –

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares to 16,902 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,418 shares, and cut its stake in Livent Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,926 were reported by Arrow Financial Corp. Community Fin Grp Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 4,000 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 1.52% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 115,132 shares. Lynch & Associate In holds 16,010 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Reaves W H And Com stated it has 4.54% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 51,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Co. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Waters Parkerson And Co Limited has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,287 shares. Middleton And Ma has 43,496 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 30,892 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 3,761 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 157,792 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited reported 0.39% stake. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 17,873 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon, State Farm team for Alexa skill – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whole Foods CEO Says Grocer Launched Beyond Meat, Even Though It’s ‘Highly Processed’ – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 197 shares. Athena Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 422 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mathes Inc holds 4,181 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 711 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa reported 1,494 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 2,055 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 1.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 397 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 186 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Company holds 1,712 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 459 shares. Jbf Capital reported 14,000 shares. At Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisory Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.