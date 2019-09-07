Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Ecofin LTD Has Increased Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Blackrock (BLK) by $2.04 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 4,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 65,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.13M, up from 61,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 412,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock bets on algorithms to beat the fund managers; 16/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Joins Those Seeing Summer Tailwinds for Munis; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS IT FAVORS EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES ON STRONG CORPORATE EARNINGS, RELATIVELY HEALTHIER BALANCE SHEETS IN ASIA; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive – BlackRock taps advisor for Mexico wind refi; 24/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.48 SHORT POSITION BOSKALIS; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink surpasses $1 billion in personal fortune; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Dividend Declaration

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) by 77,170 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,902 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc owns 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,298 shares. Goelzer reported 1,084 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 35,761 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 589,469 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.61% stake. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 24,211 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 65,424 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc reported 0.11% stake. Synovus reported 0.07% stake. 2,631 were accumulated by Bell State Bank. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.47% stake. Savant Limited Liability Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3,288 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 14,764 shares to 221,298 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,791 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N And Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp holds 0.85% or 3,660 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 60,703 shares. Arrow Corp accumulated 0.86% or 8,701 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 26,938 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% or 32,267 shares. Fairfield Bush & Commerce stated it has 1,000 shares. The Florida-based City Trust Fl has invested 1.58% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Natl Trust invested in 8,634 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 122,280 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc stated it has 0.08% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Northwest Counselors Limited Com reported 0.88% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability accumulated 865 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 310 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 7.55 million shares.