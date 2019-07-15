Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $117.65 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2492.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.65 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 5.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47 million, down from 432,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $209.34. About 721,822 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 7,142 shares. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,071 shares. Moreover, Camarda Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 528 shares. Asset Management One Co reported 0.3% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 205,654 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. James Invest Inc owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 30 shares. Becker Management Inc has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,372 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 0.27% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 68,217 shares. Asset Mngmt has 0.62% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1.78 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. The Texas-based Westwood Holdg Group Inc Inc has invested 1.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kentucky Retirement System holds 20,906 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,670 shares to 59,700 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Engie (GDSZF).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.85 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.43% or 18.39 million shares. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 0.95% or 16,166 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adirondack Trust Comm holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 34,402 shares. Beech Hill reported 20,506 shares stake. 29,052 are held by Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oppenheimer Incorporated invested in 554,113 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Invest stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com holds 0.09% or 22,871 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc holds 53,900 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,392 shares. Highvista Strategies Llc holds 0.44% or 9,200 shares. 139,957 were reported by Sigma Planning.