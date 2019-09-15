Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Cohen Klingenstein Raised Holding by $1.43 Million; Milestone Group Position in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $304,365

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 152.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 11,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Lc stated it has 1.13 million shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.27% or 3,125 shares. Blackrock reported 36.95M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs holds 777 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Inc accumulated 3,305 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt accumulated 591,120 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability reported 2,500 shares stake. Copeland Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.3% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.44% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 28,990 shares. First In reported 2,880 shares. Stanley reported 0.37% stake. 1,804 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen Inv. L S Advisors reported 0.78% stake. Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Agf reported 9,547 shares stake.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) by 11,628 shares to 40,606 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,060 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,994 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc invested in 51,744 shares. Florida-based Camarda Financial Ltd Com has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny has 2.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Management holds 648,507 shares. Pacifica Cap Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.59% or 6,465 shares. Round Table Ser Lc holds 0.72% or 11,850 shares. Shufro Rose Limited reported 67,196 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancshares Of Stockton has 2.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent Co has 148,511 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Lc has invested 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bahl And Gaynor owns 676,390 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brouwer Janachowski Limited Company has 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Psagot House reported 1.39% stake. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

