Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Cohen & Steers Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Ingalls & Snyder Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.08 Million; Valuation Declined

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 99,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.04 million, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 1.76 million shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 19,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 55,560 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 74,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.17. About 11.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECEIVED A LETTER FROM TRESURY DEPT MARCH 11; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

