Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Cls Investments Trimmed Stake by $721,752 as Valuation Rose; Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed Community Bank System (CBU) Stake by $2.15 Million

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 7,085 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.39. About 1.55 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Community Bank System Inc (CBU) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 356,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.48M, down from 389,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bank System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 154,745 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Community Bank System, Inc. Completes Merger with Kinderhook Bank Corp. and Enhances Capital District Presence – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Bank System declares $0.41 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving Community Bank System, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) 2.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces 8% or Three Cent Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend Resulting in Its 27th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.27 million for 20.60 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CBU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 36.43 million shares or 0.12% more from 36.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 0.07% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Strategic Financial Svcs reported 7,644 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 117,237 are owned by Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 83,491 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company reported 2.27 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 40,260 shares. Hamel Associates reported 0.43% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Geode Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 183,455 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has 55,530 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0.16% stake.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) by 585,326 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $35.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 46,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Randolph Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 63,811 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 14,166 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Regions has invested 1.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Parkside Fincl Bank Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 3,742 shares. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi holds 6,110 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg owns 5,854 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Notis reported 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Natixis reported 22,629 shares stake. Cetera Lc stated it has 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,071 were reported by Peak Asset. 377,422 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Welch Llc holds 3.22% or 147,117 shares. City Fl has 1.8% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Monetary Mgmt Gru has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hurricane Dorian: FPL urges customers to prepare for outages – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Secondary Stock Offerings Total Up to $3 Billion That Has to Be Sold – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 25.16 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.