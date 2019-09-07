Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Camden Asset Management LP Upped Position; Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Upped Its Holding by $1.39 Million as Market Value Rose

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.80 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 1.10M shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 392,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,588 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 0.95% or 1,450 shares. 5,678 are held by Taurus Asset Lc. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 1,624 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 5,478 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company holds 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,928 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New England Rech & Mngmt owns 1,400 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 1.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 4,149 shares. The Texas-based Finance Mgmt Professionals has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Eqis Mgmt owns 3,199 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ellington Group Inc Lc has 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Svcs invested in 2,176 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) by 3,405 shares to 21,659 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,225 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP holds 357,612 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 1,339 shares. Fincl Counselors owns 14,924 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 1.24 million shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 3,667 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mu Investments Ltd invested in 39,400 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And owns 0.31% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 518,926 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cleararc invested in 3,355 shares. Conning reported 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 22,292 shares. Schulhoff And Communications Inc reported 18,080 shares stake. 681,616 were accumulated by Invesco.

