NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Both NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 195 5.67 N/A 7.04 29.42 The AES Corporation 17 1.05 N/A 0.74 22.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The AES Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NextEra Energy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. NextEra Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The AES Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextEra Energy Inc. and The AES Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

NextEra Energy Inc. has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The AES Corporation’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextEra Energy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor The AES Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. The AES Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy Inc. and The AES Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 The AES Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

NextEra Energy Inc.’s average price target is $218.67, while its potential upside is 3.43%. Competitively the average price target of The AES Corporation is $17.67, which is potential 4.99% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The AES Corporation seems more appealing than NextEra Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of The AES Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, The AES Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% The AES Corporation -0.47% 0.12% -0.65% 3.07% 26.24% 16.11%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The AES Corporation.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats The AES Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.