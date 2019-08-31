NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 200 5.88 N/A 7.04 29.42 Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.87 N/A 1.02 8.13

Table 1 highlights NextEra Energy Inc. and Enel Americas S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enel Americas S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. NextEra Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Enel Americas S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NextEra Energy Inc. and Enel Americas S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.22. Enel Americas S.A.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

NextEra Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Enel Americas S.A. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Enel Americas S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NextEra Energy Inc. and Enel Americas S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

NextEra Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 3.25% at a $226.2 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of Enel Americas S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are NextEra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 62% of Enel Americas S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Enel Americas S.A. -1.55% -5.28% -4.29% -18.48% -5.82% -7.51%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc. has 19.19% stronger performance while Enel Americas S.A. has -7.51% weaker performance.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Enel Americas S.A.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.