NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)

Both NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 202 5.98 N/A 7.04 29.42 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08

Table 1 highlights NextEra Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. NextEra Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.22 shows that NextEra Energy Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has beta of 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NextEra Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NextEra Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00

NextEra Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $230.17, and a 5.35% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextEra Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 10.8% respectively. NextEra Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors NextEra Energy Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.