NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 203 6.21 N/A 7.04 29.42 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.30 12.08

Demonstrates NextEra Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NextEra Energy Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. NextEra Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextEra Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.7% 4%

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. In other hand, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has beta of 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NextEra Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00

NextEra Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 1.97% at a $230.17 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.8% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on 9 of the 11 factors.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.