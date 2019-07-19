NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 191 6.00 N/A 6.15 31.68 Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.17 N/A 0.06 266.61

Demonstrates NextEra Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Clearway Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. NextEra Energy Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NextEra Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 2.8% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.3 beta indicates that NextEra Energy Inc. is 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

NextEra Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clearway Energy Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. NextEra Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextEra Energy Inc. has a 1.09% upside potential and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Clearway Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. 3.72% 1.94% 6.57% 10.36% 21.64% 12.1% Clearway Energy Inc. -0.8% -3.18% 15.92% -23.9% -15.07% -11.76%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc. has 12.1% stronger performance while Clearway Energy Inc. has -11.76% weaker performance.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.