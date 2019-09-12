NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 202 6.11 N/A 7.04 29.42 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates NextEra Energy Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextEra Energy Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NextEra Energy Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00

NextEra Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $230.17, and a 4.14% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.5% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 8 of the 9 factors.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.