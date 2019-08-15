NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Both NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 197 5.83 N/A 7.04 29.42 Bloom Energy Corporation 12 0.67 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NextEra Energy Inc. and Bloom Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextEra Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Bloom Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Bloom Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. and Bloom Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Bloom Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

NextEra Energy Inc. has a 3.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $224.67. Bloom Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 172.73% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Bloom Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than NextEra Energy Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66% of Bloom Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Bloom Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc. was more bullish than Bloom Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors NextEra Energy Inc. beats Bloom Energy Corporation.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.