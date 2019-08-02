NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Touches $211.60 High on Aug, 2; Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 284 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 255 sold and reduced stock positions in Ingersoll Rand Co LTD. The active investment managers in our database now have: 182.11 million shares, down from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ingersoll Rand Co LTD in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 215 Increased: 191 New Position: 93.

The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) reached all time high today, Aug, 2 and still has $224.30 target or 6.00% above today’s $211.60 share price. This indicates more upside for the $101.38B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $224.30 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.08B more. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $211.6. About 814,833 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.94 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $101.38 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 30.41 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $188 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $191 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,192 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 31,162 shares. Jnba holds 364 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 25,090 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Boston Rech & owns 3,570 shares. Clark Capital Grp holds 0.66% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 143,484 shares. Patten Gru holds 8,442 shares. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Naples Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 5,815 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,438 shares. Field & Main Bankshares holds 3,795 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt reported 1.7% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd holds 150 shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc for 365,488 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc owns 7,968 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 2.74% invested in the company for 84,056 shares. The United Kingdom-based Generation Investment Management Llp has invested 2.6% in the stock. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.44 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 653,935 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) has risen 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $29.12 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.92 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

