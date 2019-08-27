NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Reaches $225.01 High on Aug, 27; Ensign Group (ENSG)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) reached all time high today, Aug, 27 and still has $243.01 target or 8.00% above today’s $225.01 share price. This indicates more upside for the $107.80 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $243.01 PT is reached, the company will be worth $8.62B more. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $225.01. About 275,696 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 122 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 94 sold and decreased equity positions in Ensign Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 41.73 million shares, down from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ensign Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 77 Increased: 78 New Position: 44.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 0.53% above currents $225.01 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.45 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $107.80 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 32.33 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Service Inc reported 0.99% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 0.65% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 2.87 million shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank owns 0.69% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,795 shares. 1,043 are held by Towercrest Mngmt. Mcmillion Mngmt reported 3,305 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Liability holds 3.56% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 27,589 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 137,773 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Invests Ny, New York-based fund reported 11,644 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Co holds 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 875 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 8,989 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 7,799 shares. Notis holds 4,950 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo invested 0.55% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,949 are owned by Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 6.48% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. for 274,100 shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 450,468 shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 3.02% invested in the company for 117,120 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 2.38% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 3.77 million shares.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 7,827 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 27.93 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

