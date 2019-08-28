NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Reaches $220.30 After 7.00% Down Move; Zai Lab Limited – American Depositary Shares (ZLAB) SI Increased By 5.71%

Zai Lab Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had an increase of 5.71% in short interest. ZLAB’s SI was 1.64 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.71% from 1.56M shares previously. With 229,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Zai Lab Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s short sellers to cover ZLAB’s short positions. The SI to Zai Lab Limited – American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.01%. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 84,225 shares traded. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has risen 50.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ZLAB News: 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – COLLABORATION WILL FACILITATE ENROLLMENT OF GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH SULBACTAM; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development Collabor; 25/04/2018 – ZAI LAB – ENTASIS GRANTED ZAI LAB EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP,COMMERCIALIZE ETX2514SUL IN SOME COUNTRIES IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, INCLUDING JAPAN; 21/05/2018 – Zai Lab Announces Early Completion of Enrollment for ZL-2306 PK Study; 30/05/2018 – ZAI LAB LTD – ANTICIPATES FILING AN IND FOR V (H) DOMAIN THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FOR CLINICAL STUDIES IN PSORIASIS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement in Asia-Pacific and Global Strategic Development Collaboration for ETX2514; 25/04/2018 – Entasis Grants Zai Lab Exclusive License to Develop and Commercialize ETX2514SUL in Specified Countries; 24/04/2018 – Zai Lab Limited to Announce Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – ZAI LAB AND CRESCENDO BIOLOGICS ENTER EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR INNOVATIVE PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS FOR INFLAMMATORY INDICATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Zai Lab Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update

The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $220.3. About 1.57 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — FilingThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $105.55 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $204.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NEE worth $7.39B less.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 2.68% above currents $220.3 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 2.18% or 769,393 shares. Icon Advisers Co stated it has 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bessemer Secs reported 1,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Limited Co owns 15,948 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 29,136 were accumulated by First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division. Hanson & Doremus stated it has 1,421 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bollard Gru Llc holds 196,135 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Lc has invested 0.59% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 36,464 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,672 shares. Smith Salley And accumulated 1,890 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Element Cap Management Limited holds 7,799 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 66,818 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 579,811 shares.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $105.55 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 31.66 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. It currently has negative earnings.