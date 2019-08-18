NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Reaches $217.53 High on Aug, 18; Sun Life Financial Increased Macerich Co (MAC) Position

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Macerich Co (MAC) stake by 13416.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 39,176 shares as Macerich Co (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 39,468 shares with $1.71M value, up from 292 last quarter. Macerich Co now has $4.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 1.99M shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board

The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) reached all time high today, Aug, 18 and still has $237.11 target or 9.00% above today’s $217.53 share price. This indicates more upside for the $104.22 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $237.11 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.38 billion more. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 3.28% above currents $217.53 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “NextEra Energy Analyst: Renewables Growth, Low Interest Rates Are Bullish Trends For Utility – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Management Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 436 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg reported 0.78% stake. Strategic Financial Services owns 36,209 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,987 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Com reported 2,845 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 1.04 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.43% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 189,000 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 3,668 shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Trust Services holds 3,271 shares. Washington invested in 86,738 shares. Legal & General Group Plc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3.50M shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested in 364 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il accumulated 3,000 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,180 shares.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $104.22 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 31.26 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $46 highest and $30 lowest target. $39’s average target is 33.11% above currents $29.3 stock price. Macerich had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 28 report.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 11,452 shares to 708 valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (IVV) stake by 29,590 shares and now owns 29,590 shares. Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 88,271 shares. Invesco Limited reported 6.71M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 17,550 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 30,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 299 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 8,913 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 273,200 shares. Voya Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Prudential Financial holds 0.02% or 314,515 shares. 43,701 are owned by D E Shaw And. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 133,481 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 1,544 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. Shares for $700,300 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 10. $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Tuesday, June 25. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9. Shares for $154,495 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, August 8.