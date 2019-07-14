NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) EPS Estimated At $2.29; Qs Investors Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position By $4.30 Million

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $2.29 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 8.53% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. NEE’s profit would be $1.10B giving it 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS is correct. After having $2.20 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 4.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H also sold $2.03M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, February 11.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $99.97 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 34.75 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $188 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $207 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

