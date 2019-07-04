NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) EPS Estimated At $2.29; Epam Systems (EPAM) Sentiment Is 1.4

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $2.29 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 8.53% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. NEE’s profit would be $1.12B giving it 22.79 P/E if the $2.29 EPS is correct. After having $2.20 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 4.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 151 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 108 sold and decreased their holdings in Epam Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 47.67 million shares, down from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Epam Systems Inc in top ten positions decreased from 10 to 8 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 90 Increased: 92 New Position: 59.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus And accumulated 3.92% or 34,733 shares. Schaller Group Incorporated holds 2,534 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Randolph has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 6,859 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,837 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 25,533 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,844 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,659 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 89,368 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,597 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 8.21 million shares. Associated Banc invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 86,249 shares. D E Shaw & owns 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 157,690 shares. Fil Ltd reported 617,441 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $188 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $101.75 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 34.75 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 45.72 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $177.39. About 335,738 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 42.73 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.