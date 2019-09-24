NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) EPS Estimated At $2.19; Timucuan Asset Management Upped Analog Devices (ADI) Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 23.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 193,209 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.01M shares with $114.43 million value, up from 820,650 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $42.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.29. About 1.56 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $2.19 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.46% from last quarter’s $2.18 EPS. NEE’s profit would be $1.07 billion giving it 25.72 P/E if the $2.19 EPS is correct. After having $2.35 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -6.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 1.51M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Inv Advisors Incorporated accumulated 18,559 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 2,362 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 2,475 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 2,829 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hgk Asset Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,150 shares. 3,383 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. American has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Farmers National Bank stated it has 6,070 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Boston Rech Incorporated reported 3,570 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 114,673 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 46,164 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com reported 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 2.17% above currents $225.28 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 13. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23400 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. UBS maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $110.11 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 32.37 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

