NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Electric Utilities company, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextEra Energy Inc. has 79.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand NextEra Energy Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have NextEra Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 215,442,535.73% 9.70% 3.20% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares NextEra Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 477.83M 222 29.42 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

NextEra Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio NextEra Energy Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.43 1.78 1.54 2.22

With consensus target price of $230.17, NextEra Energy Inc. has a potential downside of -1.21%. The potential upside of the competitors is 56.01%. Based on the data given earlier, NextEra Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NextEra Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextEra Energy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, NextEra Energy Inc.’s peers have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextEra Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextEra Energy Inc.

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NextEra Energy Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors NextEra Energy Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.