NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Comparing side by side

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 204 6.17 N/A 7.04 29.42 FirstEnergy Corp. 43 2.35 N/A 2.33 18.86

Table 1 demonstrates NextEra Energy Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FirstEnergy Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. NextEra Energy Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NextEra Energy Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.5% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.22 beta indicates that NextEra Energy Inc. is 78.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, FirstEnergy Corp. has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextEra Energy Inc. Its rival FirstEnergy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. FirstEnergy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextEra Energy Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

NextEra Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $230.17, and a 2.17% upside potential. Meanwhile, FirstEnergy Corp.’s average price target is $46, while its potential downside is -3.69%. Based on the data shown earlier, NextEra Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than FirstEnergy Corp., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.1% of FirstEnergy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FirstEnergy Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors NextEra Energy Inc. beats FirstEnergy Corp.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.