NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Analysts See $2.29 EPS; SM Energy Co (SM) Sentiment Is 1.19

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $2.29 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 8.53% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. NEE’s profit would be $1.10 billion giving it 22.86 P/E if the $2.29 EPS is correct. After having $2.20 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 4.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $209.36. About 1.33 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167

SM Energy Co (SM) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 100 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 84 sold and reduced their equity positions in SM Energy Co. The funds in our database reported: 101.99 million shares, down from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding SM Energy Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 66 Increased: 55 New Position: 45.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $100.27 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 34.86 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

The stock increased 2.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 2.78 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (SM) has declined 37.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019

Oslo Asset Management As holds 9.76% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company for 2.49 million shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc owns 139,944 shares or 5.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 3.03% invested in the company for 2.48 million shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 550,880 shares.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 84.58 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

