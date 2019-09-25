NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Analysts See $2.19 EPS; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 149.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan acquired 4,496 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Legg Mason Asset Management Japan holds 7,496 shares with $1.05 million value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 7.13 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $2.19 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.46% from last quarter’s $2.18 EPS. NEE’s profit would be $1.07 billion giving it 26.09 P/E if the $2.19 EPS is correct. After having $2.35 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -6.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 2.10 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 0.73% above currents $228.51 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $209 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. Guggenheim maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $111.68 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 32.84 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.11% above currents $131.55 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $157 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27.