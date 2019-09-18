Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stock Rose While Archford Capital Strategies Has Decreased by $347,412 Its Stake; As Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lowered Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 79.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 103,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 27,092 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 130,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 3.20 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 6,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $223.9. About 1.69 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 3,260 shares to 16,696 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Invest owns 0.32% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 365,265 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 104,435 shares. Natixis reported 0.04% stake. Greenleaf owns 21,944 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability has 22,959 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 14,050 are owned by Oakbrook Limited Liability. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management has 0.23% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kistler reported 901 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 28,117 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.73% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,277 shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca holds 0.15% or 28,701 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.56 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 3,779 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.29% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc owns 39,731 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 0.53% or 14,177 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 27,092 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. The California-based Private Asset Mgmt has invested 1.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd owns 6,783 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn invested in 0.06% or 175,673 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Signature Est And Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,408 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,005 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Korea Invest reported 0.16% stake. Roosevelt Invest Grp Incorporated reported 11,940 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,642 shares. Uss Inv Ltd owns 151,600 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

