Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stake Maintained by Kempen Capital Management; Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Union Pac Com (UNP) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 1,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,024 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $824,000, up from 2,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 3,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 226,483 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.30M, down from 230,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,665 shares to 22,780 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asbury Automotive Gp Com (NYSE:ABG) by 13,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westwood Gru Inc accumulated 688,985 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 157,900 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 1,490 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Vision holds 1,353 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.7% or 78,106 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 0.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,959 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 11,470 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 7,988 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp invested 2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). M Kraus And Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 6,366 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Department owns 6,620 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bragg accumulated 1,261 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Madison Investment holds 0.42% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 115,434 shares. Randolph Communication invested in 63,811 shares. 3,274 were accumulated by Meridian Invest Counsel Inc. Clark Mngmt Grp Incorporated invested in 149,890 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.04% or 1,083 shares. Boys Arnold And invested in 16,615 shares or 0.49% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 90,270 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com holds 819,629 shares. Winfield Assoc invested in 800 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 1.54% stake. Pro stated it has 300 shares. North American Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,395 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 16,503 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 67,290 shares to 210,050 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 11,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,167 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET).