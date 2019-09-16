Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $954,720; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined While Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Position by $372,700

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 73.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 11,070 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 6,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 252,704 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 3,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 39,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, down from 42,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 85,036 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12.56M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Communications. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 16,503 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc stated it has 3.66% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). S R Schill And reported 3,625 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc has 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Intact reported 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Smith Salley & Associates stated it has 1,985 shares. Next Fin Group invested in 0.09% or 4,201 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited reported 483,190 shares. Blue Fin Cap Incorporated invested in 1.04% or 9,904 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 720,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,214 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,438 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 0.78% or 34,775 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,299 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp Common (NYSE:MRO) by 21,690 shares to 242,490 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Company Common (NYSE:GM) by 74,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,860 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 253,427 shares to 420,627 shares, valued at $23.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 651,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group and Fox Broadcasting Company renew affiliation agreements – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.