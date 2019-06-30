Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Cut Position by $18.43 Million; Capital International Sarl Has Lowered Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $2.00 Million

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,655 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 114,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.16. About 3.74 million shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 95,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,831 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.12M, down from 282,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 2.91M shares traded or 60.66% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Linde plc (LIN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.36 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Ltd Liability owns 2,200 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Ltd has 0.8% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Omers Administration invested 1.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Franklin Inc owns 4.34M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Com holds 13,515 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aviance Mgmt Limited Com has 1% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Suntrust Banks holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 367,358 shares. Somerset Trust Communications holds 20,616 shares. North Mngmt has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 1.25% or 24,211 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 193,749 shares. Middleton & Communication Ma accumulated 1.35% or 43,496 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 23,614 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $272,364 activity.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes Inc by 222,238 shares to 294,062 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 732,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08M for 15.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources – Reasons To Be Long – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 38,591 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wesbanco Bancorporation accumulated 0.77% or 161,162 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp owns 277,554 shares. 136,500 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.31% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 810,486 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 146,404 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 119,919 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 213,327 shares stake. Shelton Cap owns 376 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Washington Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 537 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 218,405 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Com invested in 0.24% or 5,137 shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,240 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.