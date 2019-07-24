Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Shareholder Bainco International Investors Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) as Shares Rose

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 53.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 38,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,151 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 72,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $208.9. About 809,104 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 185,198 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

