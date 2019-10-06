Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holding Has Upped by Kempen Capital Management; Humana (HUM) Shareholder Federated Investors Has Cut Its Stake by $7.92 Million

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 1,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,024 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $824,000, up from 2,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.66M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 29,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 113,716 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.17 million, down from 143,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $256.06. About 681,434 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 02/04/2018 – Humana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s places Curo’s ratings under review – direction uncertain following announced acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $630.22M for 13.83 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 23,178 shares to 50,111 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 237,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:OFC) by 43,900 shares to 369,200 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 155,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,040 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).