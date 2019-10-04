Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holder First Merchants Has Lifted Its Stake by $479,604; Canal Insurance Company Maintains Holding in Aerovironment Ord (AVAV)

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Aerovironment Ord (AVAV) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Aerovironment Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 140,700 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed; 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 15,999 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 13,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $230.17. About 1.59M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AVAV shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 19.46 million shares or 0.44% more from 19.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 46,912 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru invested in 999 shares. Grp stated it has 15,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canal Com holds 1.87% or 100,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 7,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 134,641 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 500 shares. New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Huntington National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 101 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 44,000 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 123,680 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 22,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street holds 1.36 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AeroVironment (AVAV) Could Sell Switchblade Internationally By 2021 – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AeroVironment Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “50% Decline Makes AeroVironment Intriguing Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Woodward (WWD) Stock is One of the Best Among Defense Stocks Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Incorporated has 26,817 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 9.39 million shares. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Co owns 4,149 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First Tru Com owns 76,385 shares. Blume accumulated 50 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 202,588 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt accumulated 6,964 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc reported 9,968 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 103,819 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co reported 462,300 shares. Churchill Management Corporation invested in 0.44% or 79,739 shares. Horizon Inv Serv Ltd Liability owns 6,459 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co owns 2,000 shares. Randolph Incorporated invested in 63,811 shares. Waterstone Capital Management Limited Partnership, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,950 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,667 shares to 80,962 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 400 Mid (MDY) by 1,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,868 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).