Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holder Carroll Financial Associates Increased Its Position by $359,173; Ameriprise Financial Increases Position in Dominion Energy (D)

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 125,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.60M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 1.96M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,165 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 3,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $209.34. About 719,231 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) by 139,656 shares to 357,888 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 52,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,873 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Cap owns 1,247 shares. Harvey Invest Co Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,573 shares. Curbstone Management Corporation holds 7,100 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,488 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 378,936 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 2.87M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wilkins Inv Counsel, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,445 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 663,326 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Financial invested in 0.25% or 5,949 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 589,469 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 72,279 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc holds 0.03% or 1,867 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,700 were reported by Nadler Financial Grp Inc. Community Comml Bank Na holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 52,982 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated owns 44,344 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge Capital has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 16,332 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd accumulated 5,700 shares. 135,938 are owned by Tdam Usa. 19,543 are held by Sky Gru Ltd Liability. Old Comml Bank In holds 0.03% or 7,575 shares in its portfolio. Whittier accumulated 7,862 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,911 shares. Cap Invest Counsel Inc reported 7,493 shares. Amp Capital stated it has 422,554 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Lc owns 225,216 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,426 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 90,470 shares to 600,916 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 5.34 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,323 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.