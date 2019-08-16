NextDecade (NEXT) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; NUTRIBAND (NTRB) Shorts Raised By 7.14%

Analysts expect NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report $-0.14 EPS on September, 13.After having $-0.16 EPS previously, NextDecade Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 8,163 shares traded. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has declined 21.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXT News: 24/05/2018 – NextDecade Short-Interest Ratio Rises 413% to 47 Days; 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Appoints Key Marketing Personnel, Opens Offices in Singapore and Beijing; 07/03/2018 NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextDecade Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEXT); 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Names James MacTaggart Senior VP, LNG Marketing — Asia

NUTRIBAND INC (OTCMKTS:NTRB) had an increase of 7.14% in short interest. NTRB’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.14% from 1,400 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 1 days are for NUTRIBAND INC (OTCMKTS:NTRB)’s short sellers to cover NTRB’s short positions. The stock increased 13.28% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 3,747 shares traded or 2414.77% up from the average. Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. The company has market cap of $495.50 million. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. It currently has negative earnings.

Nutriband Inc. operates in the health supplement market. The company has market cap of $39.32 million. The Company’s product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. It currently has negative earnings.