NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 146 2.21 N/A 6.71 20.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NextDecade Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NextDecade Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.16 beta means NextDecade Corporation’s volatility is 116.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextDecade Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s potential upside is 46.78% and its consensus price target is $180.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NextDecade Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 90.5%. Insiders held 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation has -8.89% weaker performance while Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats NextDecade Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.