NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.39 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NextDecade Corporation and PDC Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

NextDecade Corporation’s -0.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

NextDecade Corporation and PDC Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 43.63% for NextDecade Corporation with consensus price target of $8. Meanwhile, PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $49.25, while its potential upside is 67.57%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PDC Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than NextDecade Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextDecade Corporation and PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 0% respectively. NextDecade Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than PDC Energy Inc.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.