NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.24 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextDecade Corporation and Mexco Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NextDecade Corporation and Mexco Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

NextDecade Corporation is 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.16. Competitively, Mexco Energy Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares. Comparatively, 58.71% are Mexco Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation had bearish trend while Mexco Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mexco Energy Corporation beats NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.