NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.29 N/A -0.04 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has NextDecade Corporation and Enservco Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Volatility & Risk

NextDecade Corporation is 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.16. Competitively, Enservco Corporation’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NextDecade Corporation and Enservco Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NextDecade Corporation’s upside potential is 75.72% at a $11 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares and 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Enservco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both companies.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation had bearish trend while Enservco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Enservco Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.