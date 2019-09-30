NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

We will be contrasting the differences between NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 -22.10 9.96M -0.42 0.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 0.00 N/A 0.23 4.60

Table 1 demonstrates NextDecade Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NextDecade Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 182,417,582.42% -52.6% -28.6% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Volatility and Risk

NextDecade Corporation has a -0.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

NextDecade Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 44.67% for NextDecade Corporation with average target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextDecade Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 0.6%. NextDecade Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has weaker performance than NextDecade Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.