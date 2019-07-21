NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Comparing side by side

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NextDecade Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

NextDecade Corporation is 135.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.35. In other hand, Yuma Energy Inc. has beta of 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.8% of NextDecade Corporation shares and 22.4% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. NextDecade Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation 7.89% 11.36% 80.92% 16.21% -16.83% 8.89% Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation was less bullish than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Yuma Energy Inc. beats NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.