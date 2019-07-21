NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Comparison side by side

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 37 1.47 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NextDecade Corporation and PDC Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

NextDecade Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 135.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.35 beta. PDC Energy Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

NextDecade Corporation and PDC Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

PDC Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.43 average price target and a 67.90% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.8% of NextDecade Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of NextDecade Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation 7.89% 11.36% 80.92% 16.21% -16.83% 8.89% PDC Energy Inc. 2.33% -13.16% 6.96% -15.94% -36.82% 27.08%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation has weaker performance than PDC Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PDC Energy Inc. beats NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.