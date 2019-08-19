NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.83 N/A 1.09 12.86

Table 1 highlights NextDecade Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

NextDecade Corporation has a beta of -0.16 and its 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NextDecade Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 7 2.78

On the other hand, Marathon Oil Corporation’s potential upside is 61.53% and its consensus target price is $20.11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextDecade Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 85.8% respectively. 0.7% are NextDecade Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has weaker performance than NextDecade Corporation

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats NextDecade Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.