NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.28 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NextDecade Corporation and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NextDecade Corporation and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

NextDecade Corporation has a beta of -0.16 and its 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Gulfport Energy Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NextDecade Corporation and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

Meanwhile, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s consensus price target is $6.06, while its potential upside is 142.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextDecade Corporation and Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 0% respectively. 0.7% are NextDecade Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation was less bearish than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation beats NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.