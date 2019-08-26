NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.04 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 demonstrates NextDecade Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextDecade Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NextDecade Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 80.5%. Insiders owned 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation has stronger performance than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.